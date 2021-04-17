Decentral Games Hits Market Capitalization of $87.63 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $87.63 million and approximately $379,738.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $421.50 or 0.00689382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.33 or 0.00299840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00770960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,582.27 or 0.99084976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.48 or 0.00851265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

