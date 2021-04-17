Decentral Games Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $414.17 or 0.00672578 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $86.11 million and $1.63 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00068338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.00289613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.54 or 0.00725140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,099.62 or 0.99219558 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.15 or 0.00852789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

