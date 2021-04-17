Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE opened at $383.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

