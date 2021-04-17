DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 288 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AptarGroup by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

