DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 9,735 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 167.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,350 shares of company stock worth $4,575,048. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

