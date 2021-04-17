DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $979,000 Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $92.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

