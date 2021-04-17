DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

