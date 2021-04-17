DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,422 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

NYSE THG opened at $134.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $136.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

