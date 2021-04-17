Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

