DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 241,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.43, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

