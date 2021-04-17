Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $143.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.00.

Dover stock opened at $140.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $141.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 225,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

