Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target to $12.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

