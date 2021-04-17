Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DLAKY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Commerzbank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

