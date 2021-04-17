Deutsche Post (DPW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €51.26 ($60.31) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €52.50 ($61.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €68.47 ($80.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.83 ($59.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DPW stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €48.09 ($56.58). The company had a trading volume of 1,204,727 shares. Deutsche Post AG has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.78.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

