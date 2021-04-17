Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €43.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.90 ($61.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.80 ($55.06).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA DWNI opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.91.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.