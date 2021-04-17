Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.53. 84,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.