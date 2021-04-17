Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NOBL stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. 495,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00.

