Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $77.54 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

