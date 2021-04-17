Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.34.

FANG stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 467,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

