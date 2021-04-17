Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 506.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $153,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

