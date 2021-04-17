Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $35.22

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.22, but opened at $34.40. Digimarc shares last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $589.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.