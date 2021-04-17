Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 7.6%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares were down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.45 and last traded at $77.70. Approximately 143,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,956,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.10.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $11,934,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

