Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.65 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,049 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $66,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

NYSE ELAN opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.