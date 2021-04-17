Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of The Brink’s worth $66,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of BCO opened at $79.38 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -317.52 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

