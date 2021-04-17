Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.48 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.80% of KAR Auction Services worth $67,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

