Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.74 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.25% of Primoris Services worth $69,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

