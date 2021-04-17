Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 72,451 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The AES were worth $65,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 453,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

