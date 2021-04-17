Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,581 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $68,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

