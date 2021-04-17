Ditto Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $350,103.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $350,103.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ditto has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ditto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00068101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00294504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00720295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.70 or 0.99239354 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022942 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.48 or 0.00828213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.