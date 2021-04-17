Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $138.35

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.35 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.86). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 1,574,070 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

