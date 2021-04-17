Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Posts Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,177. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

