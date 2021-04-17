DomRaider Price Reaches $0.0063 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $11,271.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

