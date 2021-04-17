Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Donaldson by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 232,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 47,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117,785 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.