DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Cut by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 56.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DraftKings by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 901,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,828,000 after buying an additional 656,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.65. 264,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,288,833. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

