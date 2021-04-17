DREP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00066515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022706 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.88 or 0.00727360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00087057 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00033641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00036750 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.