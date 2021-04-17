Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Driven Brands stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

