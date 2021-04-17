Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

