Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

DEA stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $937,240 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 514,953 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.