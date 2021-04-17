easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 916.71 ($11.98).

EZJ opened at GBX 995.40 ($13.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 990.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 791.58. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

