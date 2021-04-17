Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 2,349 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,729,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $159.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.