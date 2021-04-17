Eaton Vance Management Purchases 12,900 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $482.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.