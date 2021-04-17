Eaton Vance Management Purchases 8,913 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

