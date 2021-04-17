Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,065 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:JHX opened at $33.73 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

