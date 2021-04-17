Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSE ETX opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

