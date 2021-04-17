eBoost (EBST) One Day Volume Hits $5,899.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $5,899.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 120.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.31 or 0.00503946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

