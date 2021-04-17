Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 1,170 at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.36) on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 534.50 ($6.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 992.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 878.42. The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

In other news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

