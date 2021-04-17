EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Sells C$37,569.21 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total transaction of C$37,569.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,363 shares in the company, valued at C$514,508.31.

Shares of CVE EMX opened at C$4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.68 million and a P/E ratio of -55.83. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.31.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

