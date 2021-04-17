Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

