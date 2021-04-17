Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

