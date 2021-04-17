Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.8 days.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

GMVHF opened at $22.25 on Friday. Entain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

